Boulder entrepreneur launches national ranking system for "sustainable" eateries

The Good Food 100, the brainchild of a Boulder entrepreneur and her partner, launches today with a list of the top restaurants and institutions nationwide working to make the food supply more sustainable. Kimbal Musk, co-founder of The Kitchen and a proponent of local, sustainable food sourcing, said the Good Food 100 is an important step toward making a healthy food supply a priority.

