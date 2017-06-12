Boulder entrepreneur launches national ranking system for "sustainable" eateries
The Good Food 100, the brainchild of a Boulder entrepreneur and her partner, launches today with a list of the top restaurants and institutions nationwide working to make the food supply more sustainable. Kimbal Musk, co-founder of The Kitchen and a proponent of local, sustainable food sourcing, said the Good Food 100 is an important step toward making a healthy food supply a priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|4 hr
|KCinNYC
|42
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|Lucy
|729
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Tue
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Jun 9
|robert
|8
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC