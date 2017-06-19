Boulder-Denver entrepreneurs crafting "IdeaJam," an online patent platform
A Boulder software developer and a Denver patent attorney have teamed up to make it easier and more affordable for inventors to hone, protect and raise money for their ideas. IdeaJam is an online platform where users can store and collaborate on projects as well as file patents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|kauna
|1,667
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|10 hr
|Latisha
|5
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 20
|kauna
|45
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|Sergio Fred
|730
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC