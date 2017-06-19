Boulder-Denver entrepreneurs crafting...

Boulder-Denver entrepreneurs crafting "IdeaJam," an online patent platform

A Boulder software developer and a Denver patent attorney have teamed up to make it easier and more affordable for inventors to hone, protect and raise money for their ideas. IdeaJam is an online platform where users can store and collaborate on projects as well as file patents.

