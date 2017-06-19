Boulder County's Lagerman Agricultural Preserve to open Monday
Boulder County officials are inviting residents to a Monday morning ribbon cutting marking the ceremonial opening of an expanded and renamed Lagerman Reservoir open space area west of Longmont. What's now being called the Lagerman Agricultural Preserve includes 659 acres of agricultural land and 5.5 miles of a new Open Sky Loop trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|57 min
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Tue
|kauna
|45
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Sergio Fred
|730
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Mon
|A_Citizen
|17
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC