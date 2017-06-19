Boulder County Sheriff's Office: suspicious package outside Lyons' business deemed safe
A suspicious package first reported about 3:45 p.m. today along Lyons' Main Street was "determined to be rendered safe," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Crews including the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad responded to the 300 block of Main Street to reports of an unclaimed package, Monday's release said.
