Boulder County sheriff's deputies respond to scene of armed man in water
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is currently working a situation in northern unincorporated Boulder County in which an unidentified individual is reportedly chest-deep in a body of water and armed. The location of the scene is in the 5400 block of Hygiene Road near its intersection with N. 59th Street.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Chris
|728
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|12 hr
|robert
|8
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Thu
|Stand by me
|1,139
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Thu
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
