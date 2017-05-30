Boulder County sheriff lifts tubing b...

Boulder County sheriff lifts tubing ban on St. Vrain River

Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has rescinded a tubing ban on the St. Vrain River because the water flow rate has dropped to safer levels. The ban remains in effect until midnight Friday, but Sheriff Joe Pelle consulted with Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen and Lyons Fire Chief J.J. Hoffman, according to a news release.

