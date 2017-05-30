Boulder County History: Giora Bernstein set tone for Colorado Music Festival's musicians
This summer, the Colorado Music Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary. According to longtime Boulder resident Christopher Brauchli, the idea for the festival evolved in the mid-1970s over many evenings of meals, music and wine, when he and Giora Bernstein came up with the idea of starting a professional orchestra in Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Sat
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC