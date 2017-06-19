Boulder County History: Esquire broug...

Boulder County History: Esquire brought women's jobs, technology

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A woman checks on correspondence at the Esquire subscription offices in 1949. You might hear something to that effect today, but the phrase was actually part of the Progress Campaign initiated by the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and its indomitable leader Francis "Franny" Reich in the late 1940s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) 10 hr A_Citizen 17
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) 11 hr A_Citizen 4
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... 11 hr robert 44
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Jun 13 hey 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jun 10 Movin on Up 24
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC