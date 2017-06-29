Boulder County enacts restrictions due to fire danger
Davion Nickens, 6, at left, and his brother Wyatt, 4, cook hot dogs on the campfire earlier this year with their mother Anna, at right, near the town of Nederland. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced today that it is enacting fire restrictions in the mountainous western part of the county, citing an increasing fire danger, lack of moisture and forecasted hot temperatures.
