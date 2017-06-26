Boulder County commissioners, Planning Commission to hold hearing on comp plan changes
A car drives past the CU Boulder South property near Foothills Parkway and U.S. 36 earlier this month. Changes to the land-use designation of that property currently are before the city of Boulder and Boulder County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man named as potential new suspect in JonBenet ...
|19 hr
|KCinNYC
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Frankie
|732
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Sat
|Born in the USA
|84
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 20
|kauna
|45
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC