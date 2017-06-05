Boulder County commissioners called on to 'stop fracking' via stickered signage
Stop signs at 19th and Pearl streets in in Boulder have been modified with stickers to read, "STOP Fracking -Elise Jones." The stickers are put beneath the word "STOP" and say "Fracking" along with the name of one of the Boulder County commissioners.
