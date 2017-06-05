Boulder council orders draft of new law limiting where 'sexually violent predators' can live
Boulder's City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to order the draft of an ordinance that would limit where in the city "sexually violent predators" - and possibly others types of criminals - can reside. The vote came despite the fact that similar ordinances in other cities have often been fraught with constitutional issues, and aren't, according to various studies, particularly effective ways to preempt sexual violence.
