Boulder church to hold second 'Blessing of the Bicycles'
The Community United Church of Christ in Boulder is holding its second "Blessing of the Bicycles" on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. following church services. The church held the event last year as a way to ask God to grant cyclists safe travels and accentuate the church's commitment to the environment.
