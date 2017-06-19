Boulder church to hold second 'Blessi...

Boulder church to hold second 'Blessing of the Bicycles'

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Community United Church of Christ in Boulder is holding its second "Blessing of the Bicycles" on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. following church services. The church held the event last year as a way to ask God to grant cyclists safe travels and accentuate the church's commitment to the environment.

