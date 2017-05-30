Boulder-area scientists worry about i...

Boulder-area scientists worry about impact of Trump pulling U.S. from Paris climate accord

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The National Center for Atmospheric Research is pictured in front of the foothills in Boulder in May. President Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday to withdraw the United States from participating in the Paris climate accord is not sitting well with many Boulder-area scientists who say the move will likely have many impacts on the U.S. and the rest of the world - none of them good. "Our nation should be playing a leadership role in trying to combat climate change," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case 1 hr slammed the cycle 6
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 30 Tammy Roth 723
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... May 29 kauna 7
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC