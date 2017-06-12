Bootstrap Brewing awarded $22K in gra...

Bootstrap Brewing awarded $22K in grants from Longmont EDP, city

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Bootstrap Brewing Company has received a $7,500 retail conversion grant from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership and the City of Longmont. The funds were awarded as part of a program to assist new businesses to convert formerly non-retail spaces downtown.

