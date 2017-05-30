Bill Karelis: When a city dashes forward
Christian Smith rides his bicycle next to traffic while heading westbound on Mapelton Avenue near the intersection of 5th Street in Boulder last fall. The city's traffic engineering has failed to keep up with growth, the author writes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|19 hr
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Thu
|Latisha
|5
|JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11)
|May 31
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|May 29
|jeana iorio
|22
|Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07)
|May 29
|kauna
|46
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC