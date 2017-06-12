Barbara Steinmetz: Chautauqua neighbo...

Barbara Steinmetz: Chautauqua neighbors are overreacting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder's Chautauqua was established in 1898, listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 21, 1978 and designated a National Historic Landmark on Feb. 10, 2006. It is the last remaining Chautauqua west of the Mississippi with the purpose of lifelong learning, bringing together minds of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, cultures and not barring anyone, from high to low to no income, from enjoying and participating in its activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... Jun 15 kauna 43
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Jun 13 hey 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Jun 10 Movin on Up 24
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... Jun 9 robert 8
News Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14) Jun 8 kauna 198
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC