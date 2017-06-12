Barbara Steinmetz: Chautauqua neighbors are overreacting

Boulder's Chautauqua was established in 1898, listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 21, 1978 and designated a National Historic Landmark on Feb. 10, 2006. It is the last remaining Chautauqua west of the Mississippi with the purpose of lifelong learning, bringing together minds of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, cultures and not barring anyone, from high to low to no income, from enjoying and participating in its activities.

