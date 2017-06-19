Bandshell Boogie spurs people to dance in downtown Boulder
Fasullo, the director of the Boulder-based Center for Transformative Movement , insists that keeping one's body limber, dynamic and active carries a host of benefits, from preventing depression to encouraging connections to others on a deeply spiritual level. It's the solution to an overly static and digitized age, the antidote to social isolation and the bane of bad vibes, she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Transplant
|5
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|Jun 20
|kauna
|45
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|Sergio Fred
|730
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Jun 13
|hey
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Jun 10
|Movin on Up
|24
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC