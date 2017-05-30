Arrests made at downtown Boulder rally staged by 'Western chauvinist' group

A free speech rally by a "Western chauvinist' group calling itself Proud Boys Colorado featured about 25 members of the group, offset by roughly 200 counter-protesters on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall. At least four people were detained today at a rally on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall at which about two dozen members of a self-described "western chauvinist" group were met by roughly 200 counter-protesters.

