Apologizing for bad math, CU drops request for break from Boulder's new sugary drink tax

Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder High School senior Aria Crane fills her cup with soda while dining at Snarfburger on Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder last September. The University of Colorado has withdrawn its request for an exemption from Boulder's new sugary drink tax, saying it severely miscalculated the amount of money the measure will cost the school.

