Ann Getches, Jeff Kahn and Ardie Sehulster: Boulder Shelter has no secrets
A 2014 file photo shows the inside of the Lee Hill Housing First apartments, developed in a partnership between the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and Boulder Housing Partners. In an opinion piece in the Daily Camera published on May 21, harsh claims were made against the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Movin on Up
|24
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|7 hr
|KCinNYC
|6
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Fri
|robert
|8
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Thu
|Stand by me
|1,139
|Fleet, Priscilla White denied official Ramsey e... (Jan '14)
|Jun 8
|kauna
|198
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|Jun 3
|Jordan Holiday
|2
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|Jun 1
|Latisha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC