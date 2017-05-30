Alt-Right, Leftie Groups Plan to Rumble in Boulder, and Other Weekend Protests

As you start your June , you should have no problem getting political, with two protests and counter-protests scheduled in Denver and Boulder for Saturday, June 3. The March for Truth in Denver is part of a nationwide protest calling for answers on President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, the full release of his tax returns, and the establishment of an independent commission to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The march will begin with speeches at 11 a.m. in Commons Park, just northwest of LoDo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.