Alt-Right, Leftie Groups Plan to Rumb...

Alt-Right, Leftie Groups Plan to Rumble in Boulder, and Other Weekend Protests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

As you start your June , you should have no problem getting political, with two protests and counter-protests scheduled in Denver and Boulder for Saturday, June 3. The March for Truth in Denver is part of a nationwide protest calling for answers on President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, the full release of his tax returns, and the establishment of an independent commission to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The march will begin with speeches at 11 a.m. in Commons Park, just northwest of LoDo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case 6 hr slammed the cycle 6
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 30 Tammy Roth 723
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... May 29 kauna 7
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC