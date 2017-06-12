Al Franken to promote new memoir at B...

Al Franken to promote new memoir at Boulder Bookstore

Franken, pictured here at a May 31 SiriusXM event in New York, will be signing books from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Boulder. Sen. Al Franken, the Democrat from Minnesota, will stop at the Boulder Bookstore on Saturday to sign copies of his new book, Giant of the Senate.

