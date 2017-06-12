8 things to do in Boulder County today, June 16, 2017

Zikr Dance Ensemble presents its 2017 season, featuring the world premiere of "Ancient Shadows",a mesmerizing exploration into the spiritual ancestry and mythology of the indigenous peoples of Central and South America, set to an original score by noted Boulder musician and composer Jesse Manno, 7:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $40-$25; 303-444-7328. 2017 Boulder Dance Coalition International Festival Boulder's Best Street Dance, This festival brings you some of the best talent in the state representing many flavors of dance and music, with performances, dance teaching, and an emphasis on participation, 6:30 p.m., Pearl Street Mall, 1300 block of Pearl St., Boulder; free; 303-440-8303.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.