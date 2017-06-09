7 things to do in Boulder County today, June 9, 2017

Cynthia Nixon delivers a triumphant performance as Emily Dickinson as she personifies the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Acclaimed British director Terence Davies exquisitely evokes Dickinson's deep attachment to her close knit family along with the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and transcended in her poetry, 1:30 and 6 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-44-7328.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.