7 things to do in Boulder County today, June 30, 2017

From acclaimed visual artist Julian Rosefeldt, "Manifesto" features two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in 13 distinct, must-see vignettes that incorporate timeless manifestos from 20th century art movements. From anchorwoman to homeless man, from Pop Art to Dogma 95, a chameleonic Blanchett gives a tour-de-force performance as she transforms herself like never before.

