5 Questions with founder of Boulder's...

5 Questions with founder of Boulder's Big Kid Science

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

When the moon passes between the earth and sun this August, it will be the first time in nearly 40 years that much of America will be able to witness the phenomenon. Hotels along the eclipse path - stretching from Oregon to South Carolina - have been booking up steadily for more than a year, and thousands of people are expected to travel to catch a glimpse of the full event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Sat Jordan Holiday 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case Jun 1 Latisha 5
News JonBenet Ramsey's Father Secretly Marries Again (Jul '11) May 31 Tex the MultI-Tasker 3
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case May 29 jeana iorio 22
News Natalee Holloway's Mother, JonBenet Ramsey's Fa... (Sep '07) May 29 kauna 46
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC