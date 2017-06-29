2 cats killed, 1 missing after Longmont garage fire
Firefighters investigate the scene of a garage fire in the 200 block of Francis Street early Thursday morning. The fire started at about 1:35 a.m. today in the 200 block of Francis Street, according to Longmont fire spokeswoman Molly Cropp.
