10 things to do in Boulder County today, June 7, 2017
Learn the stories behind the creation of "Norwegian Wood," "In My Life," "Nowhere Man," and other classic Beatles songs. Scott Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.
