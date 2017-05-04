Woody Allen woke up Boulder with 1973...

Woody Allen woke up Boulder with 1973 'Sleeper' shoot at NCAR

Woody Allen, who directed and starred in the science fiction farce "Sleeper," rappels from a tower at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder during filming there in May 1973. The National Center for Atmospheric Research campus on Table Mesa enjoys a level of enduring celebrity independent of its significance in the scientific or architectural communities, thanks to its inclusion in the 1973 futuristic Woody Allen farce "Sleeper."

