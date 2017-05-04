Woody Allen woke up Boulder with 1973 'Sleeper' shoot at NCAR
Woody Allen, who directed and starred in the science fiction farce "Sleeper," rappels from a tower at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder during filming there in May 1973. The National Center for Atmospheric Research campus on Table Mesa enjoys a level of enduring celebrity independent of its significance in the scientific or architectural communities, thanks to its inclusion in the 1973 futuristic Woody Allen farce "Sleeper."
