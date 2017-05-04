With the Stroke of a Pen, Boulder and...

With the Stroke of a Pen, Boulder and Nablus Become Official Sister Cities

Nearly four years after an initial proposal for partnership, Boulder and Nablus, Palestine, are officially Sister Cities: In a special ceremony on Monday, May 1, Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones and Nablus Acting Mayor Ass'ad Salwalmeh signed the paperwork to cement the pairing, the final step necessary for recognition by and support from the Sister Cities International organization. "Now it's sort of set in stone," says Essrea Cherin, president and co-founder of the Boulder-Nablus Sister City Project , which has been pushing for this outcome since 2013.

