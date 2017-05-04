With the Stroke of a Pen, Boulder and Nablus Become Official Sister Cities
Nearly four years after an initial proposal for partnership, Boulder and Nablus, Palestine, are officially Sister Cities: In a special ceremony on Monday, May 1, Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones and Nablus Acting Mayor Ass'ad Salwalmeh signed the paperwork to cement the pairing, the final step necessary for recognition by and support from the Sister Cities International organization. "Now it's sort of set in stone," says Essrea Cherin, president and co-founder of the Boulder-Nablus Sister City Project , which has been pushing for this outcome since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|28 min
|jonathanriise
|718
|More
|14 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|Wed
|Yeti
|19
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Wed
|Yeti
|4
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 1
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|55
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|1,661
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|Stella R Twois
|147
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC