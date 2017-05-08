Warby Parker to open first Colorado s...

Warby Parker to open first Colorado store

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Warby Parker , an online purveyor of hip prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, is opening its first brick-and-mortar retail location in Colorado. The store will be located in Boulder's East End, at 1949 Pearl St., a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Mon Latish 5
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
News Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest May 6 Ranger 8
News New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case May 6 Ranger 7
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 4 jonathanriise 718
News More May 4 anonymous 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC