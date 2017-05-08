Two people helping drunk driver after Boulder crash struck by another drunk driver, patrol says

Two people helping a driver injured in a suspected DUI crash just north of Boulder on Sunday night were struck and seriously hurt by a second allegedly drunk driver - a man with a revoked license who had been arrested twice since September on DUI charges. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid said a Toyota Scion driven by Emilio Clavel-Fuentes, 51, of Thornton, crashed into another car on North Foothills Highway near Violet Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.