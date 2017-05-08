Two people helping drunk driver after...

Two people helping drunk driver after Boulder crash struck by another drunk driver, patrol says

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Two people helping a driver injured in a suspected DUI crash just north of Boulder on Sunday night were struck and seriously hurt by a second allegedly drunk driver - a man with a revoked license who had been arrested twice since September on DUI charges. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid said a Toyota Scion driven by Emilio Clavel-Fuentes, 51, of Thornton, crashed into another car on North Foothills Highway near Violet Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 1 hr Anthony 4
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
News Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest Sat Ranger 8
News New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case Sat Ranger 7
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... May 3 Yeti 19
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... May 3 Yeti 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Boulder County was issued at May 08 at 2:59PM MDT

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC