Turley's Kitchen Will Close This Sunday After Forty Years of Serving Boulder

Colin Argys began working at Turley's Kitchen - the long-lived and much-loved Boulder eatery that's scheduled to close for good at 3 p.m. this Sunday - in 2010, when he was still in college. "They were kind of the original health food restaurant in Boulder," he says, "with a varied set of gluten-free options, always willing to customize meals and work with dietary restrictions.

