Thoughts for past and future, as Boulder High bids seniors farewell

Graduates Julianna Ridgeway, facing, and Greta Cain hug during the Boulder High School graduation on Saturday morning. On an unseasonably brisk Saturday morning, while farmers market vendors were just starting to unload and most of the rest of Boulder slept, the bleachers of Christian Recht Field buzzed with seniors dressed in purple caps and gowns and loved ones holding cameras, balloons and flower bouquets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.