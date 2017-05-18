Sugary drinks could go down the drain at CU Boulder dining halls
Sous-Chef Carl Solomon, left, serves kosher food to University of Colorado graduate student Sam Johnson inside the Center for Community building on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder in April. Students might want to let their cups runneth over at the soda fountain while they can, as the continued presence of sugary beverages at University of Colorado dining halls might be short-lived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump budget expected to slash research into re...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Ted Cruz blasts media during the debate (Oct '15)
|May 17
|Peaceful Coffins
|157
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|May 15
|KCinNYC
|128
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|May 14
|kauna
|37
|The First Trailer for Lifetime's JonBenet Movie... (Sep '16)
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
|John Doyle: The most unnerving look at the JonB...
|May 13
|Ranger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC