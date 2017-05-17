'Sexually violent predator' to live along Broadway in north Boulder

Boulder police on Wednesday announced that a man deemed to be a "sexually violent predator" has changed his address and will be staying along Broadway near the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Michael David Smith , 48, originally registered with Boulder police in August and said he would be staying in an abandoned building east of 55th Street and Arapahoe Avenue and north of the golf course, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.