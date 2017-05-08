'Sexually violent predator' returns to Boulder

A convicted rapist and "sexually violent predator" will be living in the Boulder Homeless Shelter until he can secure permanent housing, the Christopher Lawyer, who in 2001 was convicted of kidnapping and raping a Boulder woman at gunpoint, has been labeled a "sexually violent predator" because of the likelihood he may commit another crime, the Daily Camera reported. After Lawyer's first release from prison last year, he lived with his mother in unincorporated Boulder County.

