'Sexually violent predator' Christopher Lawyer now moving to Boulder
After failed attempts to move to Jamestown and then Longmont, Christopher Lawyer - a convicted rapist - will be moving to Boulder and will be staying at the city's homeless shelter. Lawyer, 42, has secured a parole bed at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless at 4869 Broadway, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department.
