'Sexually violent predator' Christoph...

'Sexually violent predator' Christopher Lawyer now moving to Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

After failed attempts to move to Jamestown and then Longmont, Christopher Lawyer - a convicted rapist - will be moving to Boulder and will be staying at the city's homeless shelter. Lawyer, 42, has secured a parole bed at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless at 4869 Broadway, according to a release from the Boulder Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 55
News JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11) Sun Stella R Twois 1,661
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16) Sun Stella R Twois 147
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... Sun Caribou 3
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... Sun Caribou 18
News JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new... Sun Caribou 1
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... Sun Caribou 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC