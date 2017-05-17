Sen. Michael Bennet to hold town hall in Boulder
The town hall is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at UCAR Center Green Auditorium at 3080 Center Green Drive. People are encouraged to come early as space is limited, according to a news release from Bennet's office.
