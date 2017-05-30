Reviewed: Shows at Michael Warren Closing, Eight More Exhibits to See Now
Weathercasters may be calling for a partly cloudy weekend, but things are looking sunny at local galleries and museums, bright spots for art exhibits right now. Hurry to Michael Warren Contemporary to see works by Heidi Jung and Marietta Patricia Leis before their shows close this weekend; keep reading for capsule reviews of those, as well as eight more displays around town.
