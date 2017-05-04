Protest of American Health Care Act planned for Boulder on Saturday
A group calling itself FrontRange MoveOn is protesting the American Health Care Act, a proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act that passed the United States House of Representatives on Thursday. The group is meeting at the Glen Huntington Memorial Bandshell at Canyon Boulevard and Broadway at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in Boulder, according to a news release.
