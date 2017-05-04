Police increase patrols in north Boulder, detail monitoring of...
Christopher Lawyer, the "sexually violent predator" who has been released from prison and is now registered to live at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. Boulder police are conducting extra patrols in north Boulder after convicted rapist Christopher Lawyer moved into the homeless shelter there, and officials say his travel within the city will be restricted and monitored.
