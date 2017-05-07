Planet Mars' origins, new theory
Professor James Kasting joins RT America's Ed Schultz to discuss new evidence suggesting that running water and extreme weather patterns played a crucial role in the formation of Mars . Simulating the assembly of the solar system around 4.56 billion years ago, researchers propose that the Red Planet didn't form in the inner solar system alongside the other terrestrial planets as previously thought.
