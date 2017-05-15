Pikes Picks: Test your suds smarts

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of May 14-May 20: Pageants, talking dogs, Ponzi schemes and much more For the 12th annual American Craft Beer Week, May 15-21, CraftBeer.com - the website of the Boulder-based Brewers Association - has joined forces with the nation's brew-tellegentia to spike more than 800 locations of Geeks Who Drink matches nationwide with a special round of beer week-inspired trivia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.