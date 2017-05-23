Osk 'N' Bold: Rock Before You Run 10K Pre-Party Set for Boulder Theater
BolderBoulder & Oskar Blues present OSK 'N' BOLD: ROCK BEFORE YOU RUN BOLDERBOULDER 10K PRE-PARTY, featuring Envy Alo, Sweet Lillies, Francis and the Wolf and Boulder Sound Lab at Boulder theater on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Doors: 7:00 pm Rock before you RUN the BolderBoulder 10K! Presented by Oskar Blues & BolderBOULDER, the Osk 'n' Bold pre-party features music from great local bands, including Envy Alo, and is FREE! Tickets are on sale at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at -786-7030 or online at www.bouldertheater.com .
