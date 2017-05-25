Opera sticks to Central City for 2017...

Opera sticks to Central City for 2017 programs

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Cast members perform in the 2016 Central City Opera production of "The Ballad of Baby Doe." Carmen: 8 p.m. July 8, 20, 28 and Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m. July 12, 14, 16, 18, 22, 26, 30, Aug. 3, 6; Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka St., Central City Cosi fan tutte: 8 p.m. July 15, 21, 27; 2:30 p.m. July 19, 23, 25, 29, Aug. 2, 4, Central City Opera House The Burning Fiery Furnace: Noon July 26 and Aug. 2; 5 p.m. July 27, St. James United Methodist Church, 123 Eureka St., Central City Gallantry and Cabildo: 8 p.m. July 26, 29, Aug. 2, Williams Stables Theater, 113 Eureka St., Central City.

