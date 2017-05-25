Opera sticks to Central City for 2017 programs
Cast members perform in the 2016 Central City Opera production of "The Ballad of Baby Doe." Carmen: 8 p.m. July 8, 20, 28 and Aug. 1; 2:30 p.m. July 12, 14, 16, 18, 22, 26, 30, Aug. 3, 6; Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka St., Central City Cosi fan tutte: 8 p.m. July 15, 21, 27; 2:30 p.m. July 19, 23, 25, 29, Aug. 2, 4, Central City Opera House The Burning Fiery Furnace: Noon July 26 and Aug. 2; 5 p.m. July 27, St. James United Methodist Church, 123 Eureka St., Central City Gallantry and Cabildo: 8 p.m. July 26, 29, Aug. 2, Williams Stables Theater, 113 Eureka St., Central City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Casey
|720
|Lyft Promo Code Boulder Colorado Free $50 in Ri... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|crazystever
|2
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Wed
|okimar
|20
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Wed
|3drinksbehind
|83
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained (Sep '16)
|May 22
|Revelations
|147
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|May 22
|Revelations
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Revelations
|43
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC