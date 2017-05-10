On Air Next: Graduation means a switch at the switchboard
CU Boulder's Radio 1190 will see a switch at the switchboard as music director Elijah Jarocki graduates and Jolie Klefeker steps up. The time has come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|21 hr
|Black White Red Blue
|3
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Mon
|Latish
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Casting JonBenet review: an uncanny quest
|May 6
|Ranger
|8
|New DNA testing planned in JonBenet Ramsey case
|May 6
|Ranger
|7
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC