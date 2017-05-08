Nine CU Boulder students, alumni offered Fulbright grants to study abroad

Nine University of Colorado Boulder graduate students or alumni and two alternates earned grant offers from one of the biggest U.S. government international exchange programs for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Fulbright grants are funding pursuits in teaching, research and graduate studies abroad in areas of focus such as aerial dance, strategies to address climate-induced disasters in mountain communities, poetry, avant-garde art and more, according to CU.

