N.S. political leaders to tour breweries, companies in election campaign
Nova Scotia's political leaders will fan out across the Halifax area today, visiting breweries and an audio visual company as they campaign ahead of the election on May 30. Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to start the day with an announcement at the exhibit and display company, Beaumont and Co., in Dartmouth. Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is making an announcement at the audio visual company Advanced Systems in Halifax, before heading to Amherst to campaign with candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.
